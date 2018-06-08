Chesterfield Township police organize search for 15-year-old boy missing for 2 weeks

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Chesterfield Township police are organizing a weekend search for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Nathaniel Bishop left his home in Chesterfield Township around 6 p.m. on May 25 after an argument with his mother, police said. He lives in the area of 24 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Nathaniel is considered missing and endangered.

Nathaniel is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, riding a gray mountain bike.

Police believe Nathaniel might be carrying a black bag with additional clothing inside. He left his home on the bicycle, which was later found without the rear rack on it.

Police said Nathaniel Bishop left his home on a mountain bike. (WDIV)

Chesterfield Township investigators and Nathaniel's family and friends have been searching the area where Nathaniel frequently visited, but they haven't found him.

Chesterfield Township police will conduct a search around 8 a.m. Saturday with a team comprised of law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions. Officers said the search area will cover both residential and wooded areas from 23 Mile Road to 26 Mile Road, both east and west of Gratiot Avenue.

"Although appreciated, at this time we are not asking for volunteer participation in the search effort," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-2322.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.