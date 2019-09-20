Clawson police find missing 10th grade student

CLAWSON, Mich. - Police reported they found a missing Clawson High School student who walked off the school campus at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, 10th grader Jovan Jackson used an ancillary exit door to leave the school.

A review of security camera footage occurred promptly after the boy was deemed missing shows his last known location as he was walking north on Washington Avenue in Clawson.

Anyone who knows of Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clawson Police Department at 248-435-5000.

