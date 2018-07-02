Clawson police seek 13-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night

CLAWSON, Mich. - Clawson police are working to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Jayshaun Prince was in a verbal disagreement with his family Sunday when he ran out the back door of his home, police said. He was not wearing shoes when he left.

He was last seen in Royal Oak near 13 Mile and Crooks roads.

Jayshaun stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds. He was wearing plaid shorts and a green T-shirt with "#your it" printed on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clawson Police Department at 248-524-3477.

