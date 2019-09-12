Clinton Township man still missing a week after car found in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - A Clinton Township man is still missing a week after his car was found in Detroit, police said.

Darius Campbell, 29, was last seen Aug. 31. His red 2003 Chrysler Town & Country was found Sept. 5 in the area of Irvington Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit, police said.

He is in good physical and mental condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

