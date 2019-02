CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for Gwendolyn Ford, a 67-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Ford was last seen Wednesday night.

The family is worried because Ford has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and slight dementia. She did not take her medicine with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township police at 586-493-7886.

