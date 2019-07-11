Crime Stoppers offers $10,000 reward in case of missing 18-year-old last seen in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl from Ohio.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Van Buren Township

Heavenly Sloan was reported missing by her parents Saturday after she didn't come home to Middletown, Ohio, after a trip to Ypsilanti.

Her family said she would never take off. They believe someone took her.

"I'm asking for whoever took her to return her in one piece," said her grandmother, Latrese Savage.

According to the family, she was visiting Michigan for a family reunion that was held Friday in Ypsilanti.

On Saturday morning, she’d spoke to her father and told him that she was stopping at a bank, getting gas and would be heading back home to Ohio. Sloan made a stop at a friend’s home at the Kirk Ridge Apartments in Ypsilanti, and was said to have been there until her departure at 3 a.m. She hasn't been heard from since.

There has been no activity from her cellphone and no sign of her 2009 Pontiac G6 with Ohio license plate HNK 2019.

Her family handed out flyers all over western Wayne County. On Thursday, they came across another family doing the same thing for their missing 16-year-old, last seen Sunday in Trenton.

Sloan is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sandals and dark-colored ripped jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Sloan’s location is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.

Heavenly Sloan (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.