Crime Stoppers offers reward for info in death of Sarah Billings in Waterford

Crime Stoppers is asking for anyone with information on the killing of a young woman in Waterford to come forward.

Sarah Billings was killed on Aug. 31, 2018. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, police received a call about a woman being thrown from a black car that day after 7 p.m.

Billings was identified as the woman and later died from her injuries. Investigation led police to an address in White Lake where the was a black Saturn. The driver of that vehicle, a man, died from suicide, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers said there was a second man in the Saturn at the time of Billings' death and police believe the Saturn was involved in a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org

There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information.

