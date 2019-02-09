Missing In Michigan

Crime Stoppers offers reward for info in death of Sarah Billings in Waterford

By Kayla Clarke

Sarah Billings. (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is asking for anyone with information on the killing of a young woman in Waterford to come forward.

Sarah Billings was killed on Aug. 31, 2018. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, police received a call about a woman being thrown from a black car that day after 7 p.m.

Billings was identified as the woman and later died from her injuries. Investigation led police to an address in White Lake where the was a black Saturn. The driver of that vehicle, a man, died from suicide, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers said there was a second man in the Saturn at the time of Billings' death and police believe the Saturn was involved in a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org

There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information.

