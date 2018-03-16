Dearborn woman found safe after family thought she left home to volunteer at Detroit shelter

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn woman who went missing this weekend without her medication has been found safe and reunited with her family, police said.

Rebecca Ann Thornhill, 27, left her home early Saturday morning without her cellphone or prescribed medications. Family members thought she left to go to a shelter in Detroit and were concerned about her health.

"The safety of Mrs. Thornhill is our greatest concern at this point," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said when she went missing. "Please help us find her so we can see that she gets the medical attention she needs."

Police said there was no indication of foul play in the case, and Thornhill has been safely reunited with her family.

