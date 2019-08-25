Detroit family wants answers in disappearance of pregnant mother, 2 young children

A family in Detroit is desperate for answers in the disappearance of a pregnant mother and her two young children.

Kimberly Sheridan, 23, is nine months pregnant. She has two children, a 4-year-old girl named Michelle and a 1-year-old boy named Oliver. Police said she hasn't been heard from since Aug. 18.

Her parents said Sheridan has never cut off contact with her family before and they worry about Michelle and Oliver.

"They're good kids," said Michelle Sheridan.

For about three months, Kimberly Sheridan has lived with a man on LeSalle Street. The family says the man is cooperating with police.

The family is worried and unsure if Sheridan left by choice or is in a situation where she can't contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

Kimberly, Michelle and Oliver Stajkowski. (Detroit police)

