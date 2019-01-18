Detroit grandmother missing for 2 years, family fears the worst

DETROIT - Two years ago a 52-year-old grandmother walked out of a home on Detroit's east side and hasn't been seen since.

The family of Katrina Williams fears that she is dead. Detroit police don't believe she left voluntarily.

Williams was last seen outside a home near Fieldcrest and Chalmers streets on Jan. 17, 2017. Police said she left the home after getting into an argument and never returned.

“She just vanished, and we need some closure,” her sister, Lucy Bell, said.

Williams had a series of strokes before she disappeared. The strokes impacted her ability to walk and impacted her mental capacity.

Her family said they don't believe she would have just walked away.

“It’s hard every day, waking up, we got a sister we haven’t seen in two years,” her sister, Evon Williams, said.

The family fears the worst. Even after her strokes, Williams would still regularly call her mother, Janie Williams.

“She would call me no matter what or where she was,” Janie Williams said.

