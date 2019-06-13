Detroit man disappears after going outside to smoke cigarette

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who has been missing for a week. He was last seen going outside to smoke a cigarette, officials said.

Winfred Boyd, 62, was last seen around 8 p.m. June 6 in the 6800 block of Greenview Avenue. He went outside to smoke a cigarette, and when someone went to check on him, he was nowhere to be found, police said.

It's unknown if Boyd has a history of going missing because he's new to the area, officials said.

Boyd is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a dark complexion. No other description was provided.

Anyone who has information about Boyd's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640.

