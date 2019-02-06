Detroit man disappears from family's home on west side over weekend

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing man who disappeared from a home on the city's west side over the weekend.

Armon Lee-Reynolds was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday at a family's home in the 19000 block of Lahser Road, police said. He hasn't been heard from since.

Lee-Reynolds is 24 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 125 to 130 pounds and has a brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black boots.

Officials said Lee-Reynolds is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Lee-Reynolds or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

