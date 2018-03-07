Detroit man missing since leaving home to check on relative

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who went missing after leaving his home to check on a relative on the city's west side.

Henry Madison left his home in the 17000 block of Cherrylawn Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday to check on a relative near Penrod Street and Fenkell Avenue, police said.

Madison hasn't been seen or heard from since he left his home.

He was driving a burgundy Ford F-150 and license plate 9J3415.

Madison is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or 313-506-1200.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.