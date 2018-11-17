Detroit man missing since October

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 40-year-old Peter Simpson who was last seen by his sister on Oct. 11 at her home in the 8900 block of Sussex Street.

Simpson's sister Katrina Hayward spoke to him on Oct. 20 but has not heard or seen from him since.

Simpson is described as black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130-145 pounds, light brown complexion and short black hair. He also has tattoos on his chest and arm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue writing, jeans, and dark gym shoes.

Peter is in good physical and mental health.

If you have any information about Simpson's disappearance call police at 313-596-5200.



