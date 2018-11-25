Detroit man who went missing Friday found safe

Detroit police have located an elderly man who went missing at his home Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of east Grand Boulevard.

Otis Mitchell, 75, went missing after leaving his home upset because no one would take him to the store.

Mitchell is described as a black man 5 feet, 8 inches tall, bald, stocky build and weighing 250 pounds.

Police were not able to provide a photo of Mitchell.

It was reported that Mitchell is bipolar, schizophrenic and has diabetes.

