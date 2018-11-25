Missing In Michigan

Detroit man who went missing Friday found safe

Man disappeared after getting upset no one would take him to the store

By Natasha Dado

Detroit police have located an elderly man who went missing at his home Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of east Grand Boulevard.

Otis Mitchell, 75, went missing after leaving his home upset because no one would take him to the store.  

Mitchell is described as a black man 5 feet, 8 inches tall, bald, stocky build and weighing 250 pounds. 

Police were not able to provide a photo of Mitchell. 

It was reported that Mitchell is bipolar, schizophrenic and has diabetes. 

