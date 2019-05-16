Detroit mother concerned for safety of adult son she hasn't seen since January

DETROIT - A woman told Detroit police she hasn't seen or heard from her son since Jan. 1.

Jason Williams, 36, was last seen in the 200 block of Merton Road.

His mother said it's unusual for her to not hear from her son for so long, and she is concerned for his safety. She said she reached out to a friend of Williams and they hadn't heard from him, either.

Williams is described as black with a medium-brown complexion and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.