Detroit mother of 2 missing since October after leaving home to meet with friend

DETROIT - A Detroit mother of two has been missing since October after she left her home on the city's west side to meet with a friend, police said.

Kayla Swanigan, 24, was last seen Oct. 11 in the 2000 block of Hazelwood Street near 14th Street, according to officials.

Family members said Swanigan was at home with a friend and her daughter before leaving around 2:30 p.m.

She told them she was on her way to meet a male friend, but that man said Swanigan never arrived to meet him, according to police.

Swanigan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans, a black shirt and black and turquoise gym shoes.

Swanigan attended Detroit Preparator High School and often volunteers with New Era Detroit, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to Swanigan's location. If the tip is received by midnight Wednesday, $1,000 will be added to the reward. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about Swanigan's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.