Detroit police: 13-year-old girl missing since June 13

DETROIT - Detroit police are working to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since June 13.

Unique Cooper was last seen in the 14000 block of Greenview after she walked out of her home sometime that night. Police said she has run away from home before.

She stands about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has a dark complexion, police said, and has black hair, and brown eyes. It's not known what she was last wearing when she left home.

Police said she is considered to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

