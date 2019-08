DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Marvion Wright was last seen Friday at 2 p.m. at his home in the 19000 block of Margarita Street. Police said he left because he didn't want to do his chores.

Wright is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.



