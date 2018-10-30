Detroit police: 15-year-old girl missing, didn't show up for school

DETROIT - A 15-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks after not showing up for school, according to Detroit police.

Maria Gomez was last seen on Oct. 8 on Detroit's southwest side. Her mother went to the high school at 9:15 a.m. to check on her, but Maria never showed up for school.

Maria is described as being 5 feet tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform that included black pants and a burgundy polo shirt.

If you have information, contact the Detroit Police 4th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5400.

