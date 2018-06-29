Detroit police: 15-year-old girl missing since June 22 after argument with mother

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since June 22 after she had an argument with her mother.

Maria Gomez was last seen about 6 p.m. that day in the 8700 block of Longworth. She had an argument with her mother and has been missing ever since.

Gomez is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has long brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and blue striped T-shirt, black pants and white gym shoes.

Police said she is considered to be in good physical and mental condition. She has never gone missing before.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts needs to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440.

