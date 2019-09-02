Detroit police: 18-year-old missing after argument, may be suicidal

DETROIT - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who left home after an argument.

Zyion Phillips was last seen by his mother at their home in the 11300 block of Sorrento Street Monday at 3:30 p.m. His mother fears Phillips may try to harm himself.

He's described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium-brown complexion, high top fade and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray shorts.

His mother believes he is suicidal, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.