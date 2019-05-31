Detroit police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping 5-year-old boy

DETROIT - A man suspected of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy who went missing on the city's west side is in police custody.

Assistant Detroit Police Chief James White said the child, Marcus Pruitt, has been taken to a hospital and is being examined. White said Marcus is alert and talking.

Marcus was found Friday in the area of Stahelin Avenue and Seven Mile Road, police said.

The 5-year-old went missing in the 19400 block of St. Marys Road. Police said his mother noticed he was missing around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when she went to check on him.

Police have named Davelle Stevenson, 39, a suspect in the case.

White said Stevenson took Marcus front in front of his home without permission.

Authorities said Stevenson was riding a moped when he kidnapped Marcus.

Police said this is still a very active and fluid investigation and they have a number of questions that are still unanswered.

Police Capt. Darrell Patterson said police searched the home, the area and a nearby vacant home before finding Marcus. Officers were assisted by a K-9 unit.

