Detroit police ask for help in locating missing 63-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 63-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Walter Drew was last seen Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Spokane Avenue. Drew left on his blue and black mountain bike to cash a check at the bank and did not return. His family is concerned.

Drew is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and a salt-and-pepper goatee.

He was last seen wearing a long, brown, buttoned shirt, blue jeans, white Nike shoes and a black skullcap, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



