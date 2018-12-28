Detroit police: Baby allegedly taken by armed father returned to mother

DETROIT - Police said a 4-month-old girl who was taken from her mother by her father on Monday has been safely returned to her mother.

Police said the child's mother, 22, was visiting a relative when the child's father, JaQuan Jones, 24, went to the home in the 900 block of Web Street with his twin brother and forced his way inside.

Once inside, Jones revealed a weapon and took the baby, A'miyah Jones, from her mother at gunpoint., according to police. He left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police were looking for the child and the suspect. However, they said Friday that the child was returned to the mother on Thursday night.

Jones was taken into custody.

