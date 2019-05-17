Detroit police: Boy, 11, who ran away from bus stop, found safe at school

DETROIT - An 11-year-old boy who was missing after running away Thursday has been found safe at school.

Antonio Williams was last seen by his brother just after 3:30 p.m. when they got off a school bus near 6 Mile Road and Winthrop Street. Williams told his brother he was running away because he thought he would be disciplined.

Williams was supposed to head home to the 17000 block of Mansfield Street, but he ran north on Winthrop Street.

He has been found safe.

