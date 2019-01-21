Detroit police continue search for man missing since April

Detroit police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen in April.

David Nathan was last seen by his brother on April 20. Nathan lives on the 16000 block of Lappin Street.

According to family members, Nathan takes medication for a paranoid schizophrenia condition.

Relatives are concerned for his safety since they have not spoken to him. Nathan is described as black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with a medium brown complexion and brown eyes. Police do not know what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Nathan is in good physical condition but struggles with poor mental health.

If you have any information, call police at 313-596-5940.

