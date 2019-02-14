Detroit police continue search for woman with dementia who disappeared Aug. 2

DETROIT - Detroit police are still looking for a 64-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared Aug. 2.

Police said Deborah Reynolds was last seen by her brother between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in an area she frequents near Oakland Avenue and Clay Street.

Reynolds is also known to frequent the area of East Seven Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

If you have any information call Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

