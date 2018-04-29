Detroit police find missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

UPDATE: She has been located and is safe.

Here's the info from Detroit police:

Kevionna was last seen by her father on today's date at 12:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Rochelle. Her father went to sleep at approximately 12:30 p.m. and when he woke up at 1:30 p.m., she was gone. Kevionna's father stated that Kevionna has left home without permission in the past.

Kevionna is described as a black female, 12-years of age, 5'2", 140 lbs., brown complexion, with short afro hair style. She was last seen wearing at gray v-neck shirt, multi-color shorts with rust color leggings underneath, and white color high-top Jordan shoes.

Kevionna is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Kevionna Williams, they are asked to call Detroit Police Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

