Detroit police find missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police recovered a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Amoriona Mayfield was last seen by her mother just before 1 a.m. in their home in the 19900 block of Hanna Street. Her mother reported Amoriona took the trash out and failed to come back inside.

Amariona is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with pockets, burgundy sweatpants with the word "Pink" on the side and pink slip-on tennis shoes.

Amoriona is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Amoriona Mayfield or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

