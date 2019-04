Isabele Murillo and her 1-year-old daughter (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a 16-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter have been found safe.

Isabele Murillo went missing around 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Falcon Street, police said.

Murillo and her daughter are in good physical condition but might require medical attention, police said.

They were found safe Thursday afternoon, police said.

