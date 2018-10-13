Detroit police find missing 64-year-old woman safe

64-year-old Cynthia Reed was last seen Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. in the 14000 block of Strathmoor Street.

DETROIT - Police have reported that Cynthia Reed was located and is now safe with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY

Detroit Police is searching for a missing 64-year-old woman.

Cynthia Reed was last seen at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 14000 block of Strarthmoor Street when she left to pick up her grandson from school. She never made it to the school.

Reed's sister, Victoria Hicks, is "very concerned" for her safety because she "never misses a day without speaking to her over the phone," according to a press release.

Reed is described as a black female, 5-foot-7, thin build and brown shoulder-length hair. No clothing description was available. She is also in good physical and mental health.

If you have seen Reed, call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

