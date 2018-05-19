Detroit police find mother, 2 young children after reported missing Friday night

DETROIT - Detroit police were looking for a mother and her two children after being reported missing Friday night.

Police said they have since been located and are safe. We are awaiting additional details.

Ashley Forehand, and her two children Amiry and Autum Robinson were reportedly last seen by the children’s father, Demell Robinson on May 18, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. at a gas station located in the 8300 block of Woodward.

The circumstances of their disappearance are not currently known.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.