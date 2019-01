DETROIT - Police are searching for 21-year-old Richard Phillips.

He was last seen at his group home in the 20000 block of Leewin Street on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m. He left the location after an argument and has not been seen or heard from since.

Phillips is described as white and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing black and white clothing.

Phillips is in good physical condition and has a mental illness.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.