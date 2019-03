DETROIT - Police have located an 18-year-old who stormed out of a Detroit home with a weapon Thursday after an argument.

Before disappearing police said Jason Singleton was last seen by his grandfather in the 4100 block of Vicksburg Street. When he left the home after a verbal altercation, he had his grandfather's weapon with him.

He was found shortly after going missing.

