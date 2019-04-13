Detroit police locate 4-year-old boy who went missing after vehicle was stolen

DETROIT - Police have located a missing child in Detroit who was in a vehicle alone when a man entered the vehicle and drove away.

The child, Darnell Rutlege, 4, is described as being 3 to 4 feet tall with a medium complexion and with sandy brown, short hair. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a red T-shirt underneath. He was wearing navy blue sweatpants and has boot-style braces on his legs.

The boy was found on Mendota Street in Detroit.

Police said the boy's mother went into the New Urban Beauty Supply Store in the 15000 block of Joy Road at 2:30 p.m.

The man entered the vehicle and escaped with the 4-year-old boy.

Police said the vehicle, a tan, 2014 Ford Fusion with heavy damage to the driver's side was found in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick Street.

Police described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black skullcap and black sweatpants with stripes along the side of the legs.

More pictures of the suspect are available below.

Man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside. (Detroit police)

Police searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside. (Detroit police)

