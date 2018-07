DETROIT - A 3-year-old girl was found by herself early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Police have located the parents and the investigation will continue.

A citizen found the girl walking alone in the area of Keating and East State Fair and took her to a gas station located at 1 East State Fair. Detroit police were called at 5:20 a.m. and took the girl to the 11th precinct.

