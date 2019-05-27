Detroit police locate parents of boy found playing on side of road

A child found playing on the side of the road in Detroit on May 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police have located the parents of a boy who was playing on the side of the road and can't communicate who he is or where he lives.

The parents showed up to the precinct and were reunited with their son, according to authorities.

A good Samaritan found the child unattended around 8:20 a.m. Monday near Tireman Avenue and the Southfield Service Drive on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officials were watching over the boy at the 6th Precinct.

