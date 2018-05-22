Detroit police look for 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen by family members Sunday night.

Police say 14-year-old Alexxis Tinch was last seen by her grandmother, Remona Aldridge, Sunday in the 17100 block of Stout Street at 9 p.m. She was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m.

More Headlines

Aldridge reported a neighbor saw Alexxis leaving the home in a burgundy vehicle. No make or model of the vehicle was immediately known.

Alexxis is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build and has short black hair that is shaved on the sides with reddish brown hair on the top. No clothing description was given. She is physically and mentally healthy.

If you have any information, call Detroit police's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.