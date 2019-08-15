Detroit police look for 49-year-old man last seen Aug. 8

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 49-year-old man last seen Aug. 8.

According to authorities, Ricky Donohue was last seen at about 7 p.m. in the 17300 block of Wintrop Street. His sister told police he had left the location with a woman in a gray BMW truck and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Donohue is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding Donohue's location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.