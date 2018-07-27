Detroit police look for missing 15-year-old girl

Police are looking for Maria Gomez, a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.

Her mother saw her Monday at about 8 a.m. at their home in the 8700 block of Longworth Street. Gomez's mother left the house and, when she returned, Gomez was gone. A camera captured video of Gomez leaving the home at 8:20 a.m.

Investigators believe she might be in Dearborn.

Gomez is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a red sweater and white pants. She is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Maria Gomez or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.

