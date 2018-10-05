Detroit police look for missing man with memory issues and other mental health issues

DETROIT - Police are looking for Robert Jankoviak, a 69-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Jankoviak was last seen in the 18000 block of Ferguson Street at about 4 p.m. on his black scooter going toward Seven Mile Road. He hasn't been seen, or heard from since.

Jankoviak is between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, red and gray jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He in good physical condition, but suffers from memory loss and has other mental issues.

Anyone who has seen Robert Jankoviak is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.





