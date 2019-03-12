Detroit police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday

DETROIT - Police are seeking help in locating a 14-year-old Detroit girl who was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday when she left her home.

Shayla Sherman was last seen in the 4000 block of Grayton and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Her mother is concerned for her well-being, according to police.

Shayla is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 150 pounds with a medium complexion. Police said she has "two puffy Afros" and was last seen wearing pink glasses, a black Nike jacket with a hood, light denim jeans and black boots.

Police said she has a burn scar on her right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5500, 313-596-5540 or 800-SPEAK-UP.

