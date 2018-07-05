Detroit police looking for 14-year-old girl missing for a month

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since June 6.

Police said Arbinneah Griffin was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Piedmont Street on the city's west side.

Arbinneah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Police said Arbinneah is in good physical and mental condition. This isn't the first time she has been missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Arbinneah's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5440.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.