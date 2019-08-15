Detroit police looking for 14-year-old girl who ran away from home after leaving note

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who left a note saying that she was leaving home and hasn't been seen since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Makiah Thomas has never run away from home before. Her grandmother realized she was missing at noon. She was last seen in the 12800 block of Caldwell Street by her grandmother.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 240 pounds. She has a heavy build and short black hair that is in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing burgundy leggings and a burgundy Aeropostale T-shirt. She had black gym shoes and a blue jean purse, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.

