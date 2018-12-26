Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who has not returned home

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen by her father in their home in the 12700 block of Robson Street on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Azalea Taylor got into a disagreement with her father and left without permission, and she has not returned home, according to Detroit police.

She's described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has a slim build and a light complexion and was last seen wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Police said she has threatened to harm herself.

If anyone has seen Taylor or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200.

