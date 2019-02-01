Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who left home Thursday afternoon and has not returned

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday at 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Tyler Street.

Aaliyah Clark left home without permission and has not returned, according to police.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket, brown Ugg boots, a red bandana and blue skinny jeans.

Clark has a diagnosed mental health condition, according to police.

If anyone has any information, contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

