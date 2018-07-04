Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from friend's house

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who never returned home from a friend's house June 22.

Police said Tatiyona Poe's father dropped her off at her friend's home in the area of E. McNichols Road and Hoover Street.

Tatiyona is described as black with a dark brown complexion. She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Tatiyona is in good physical and mental condition. She has been missing several times in the past, police said.

Anyone with information about Tatiyona's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.

