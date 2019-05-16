Detroit police looking for 17-year-old girl who left home upset after cellphone was taken

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a girl, 17, who has been missing since she left her home.

Semaj Moore was last seen by her mother at 7 a.m. Wednesday at their home in the 4000 block of Moran Street. Her mother said Moore left the home upset over losing use of her cellphone. Her mother is concerned for her safety and has no way of contacting her.

Moore is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has medium brown hair with pigtails and was wearing a gray jacket and burgundy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

