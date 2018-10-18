Detroit police looking for 26-year-old man who suffers from mental health disorder

Detroit police are looking for James Smith, 26, who was last seen Monday night. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Police in Detroit are looking for James Smith, 26, who was last seen Monday night.

Smith was last seen by his mother in the 18000 block of Greenfield in Detroit, police said. He left the location about 9 p.m. and never returned home, according to investigators. His mother told police this is the second time he went missing.

Garvin is described as having brown complexion. Additional physical description details were not given.

Police said Garvin is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information on Garvin's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5800.

